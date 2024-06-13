Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $0.93 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

About Integra Resources

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in Integra Resources Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Free Report ) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Integra Resources makes up about 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

