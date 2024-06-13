Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.46. 33,736,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,385,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

