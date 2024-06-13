Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,400 shares, an increase of 191.2% from the May 15th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Interactive Strength Price Performance

NASDAQ TRNR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 3,042,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,823. Interactive Strength has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interactive Strength had a negative net margin of 4,007.36% and a negative return on equity of 101,636.09%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Strength will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

