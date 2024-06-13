Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.57 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $9.83 or 0.00014757 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.57 billion and $106.39 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00047395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,569,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,944,879 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.