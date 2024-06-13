Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Holdings Trimmed by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 73,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 52,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,323. The stock has a market cap of $882.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1753 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

