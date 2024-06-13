Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 12-Month High at $191.84

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.84 and last traded at $191.82, with a volume of 638613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.28.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

