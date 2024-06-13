Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 12-Month High at $191.84

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.84 and last traded at $191.82, with a volume of 638613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.28.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.