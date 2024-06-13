Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV remained flat at $65.00 on Thursday. 1,334,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,167. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

