io.net (IO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $459.85 Million

io.net (IO) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, io.net has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One io.net token can currently be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00007243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. io.net has a market cap of $459.85 million and $1.30 billion worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About io.net

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. The official website for io.net is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 5.92828253 USD and is up 53.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,819,602,361.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

