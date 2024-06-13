IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CRO Sells $77,377.23 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
IonQ Stock Performance
Shares of IonQ stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,315,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.11. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.60.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
IonQ Company Profile
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
