IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CRO Sells $77,377.23 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,315,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.11. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after buying an additional 918,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $26,430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in IonQ by 1,598.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after buying an additional 1,961,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in IonQ by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,498,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

