IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $652.84 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $652.84 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001699 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,306,056,194 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.