iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 43,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,526,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,157. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2764 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

