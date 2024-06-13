iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 4,775,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 1,585,645 shares.The stock last traded at $67.48 and had previously closed at $69.06.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
