iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 4,775,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 1,585,645 shares.The stock last traded at $67.48 and had previously closed at $69.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,493,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,341,000 after buying an additional 292,654 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,065,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,772,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

