iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,235,000 after purchasing an additional 534,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,015,000 after purchasing an additional 777,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.54. 4,101,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585,241. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

