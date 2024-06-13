iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Gap Down to $30.48

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.48, but opened at $29.35. iShares International Equity Factor ETF shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 24,594 shares changing hands.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 122,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,460,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,082,000 after purchasing an additional 203,398 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 171,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

