iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.84 and last traded at $60.96. 9,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 33,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $152.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Israel ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter worth about $374,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

