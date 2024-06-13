iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 978.0% in May

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 978.0% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glovista Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 194,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 63,980 shares in the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAE traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.24. 1,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,388. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $35.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

