iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,347,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.17. The company had a trading volume of 141,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,496. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $296.94.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

