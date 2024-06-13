iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $353.27

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $353.27 and last traded at $352.89, with a volume of 136809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,097,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

