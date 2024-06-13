iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,618,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,318,051. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

