iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.53

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $89.44, with a volume of 819966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.