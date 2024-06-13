iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 225,515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 108,168 shares.The stock last traded at $127.40 and had previously closed at $129.47.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.