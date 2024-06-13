iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 225,515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 108,168 shares.The stock last traded at $127.40 and had previously closed at $129.47.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IJT. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

