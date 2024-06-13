Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Acquired by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,361,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares during the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric accounts for approximately 3.3% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,192 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,397,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after buying an additional 281,445 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 299,018 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,925,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 65,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.80. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,007.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

