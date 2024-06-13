J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Shares Sold by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 776,883 shares during the period. J.Jill accounts for about 1.1% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JILL. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of JILL stock traded down $7.70 on Thursday, hitting $31.85. 1,350,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. J.Jill, Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.75.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.Jill news, Director Michael A. Eck sold 15,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $445,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $385,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,190 shares of company stock worth $1,249,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

