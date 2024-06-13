Jet Protocol Price Up 0.8% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $134,812.11 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,855.92 or 0.99835917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012402 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00090722 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0013196 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135,065.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.