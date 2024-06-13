Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock remained flat at $5.43 during trading on Thursday. 1,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.36. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

