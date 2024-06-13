Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $349.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

