Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $144.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

