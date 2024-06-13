Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 160,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,926,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,456,000 after buying an additional 111,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.13. 1,386,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,357,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

