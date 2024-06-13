Keith Dean Spickelmier Sells 100,000 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,200.00.

Keith Dean Spickelmier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 27th, Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$137,100.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 198,260 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total transaction of C$238,903.30.

Sintana Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CVE:SEI traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$1.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,579. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.