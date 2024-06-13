Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur Sells 5,000 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$31,603.00.

Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,794. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.01 and a 12 month high of C$8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of C$126.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.4507257 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEL has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.69.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

