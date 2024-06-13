Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur Sells 5,000 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$31,603.00.
Kelt Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,794. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.01 and a 12 month high of C$8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of C$126.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.4507257 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
