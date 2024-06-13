Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 24.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,140,000 after acquiring an additional 852,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $23,384,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 425,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,332,000 after buying an additional 342,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $14,360,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $8,109,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -65.26%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

