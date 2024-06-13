Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,544,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kenvue by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kenvue by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 280,591 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kenvue by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 72,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kenvue by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $17.95 on Friday. Kenvue has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

