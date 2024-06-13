Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,767,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,927,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

