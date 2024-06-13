KickToken (KICK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $138.80

KickToken (KICK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $138.80 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010438 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,819.16 or 1.00006657 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012242 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004909 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00089984 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01861979 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

