Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Update

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kidpik Stock Up 0.3 %

PIK traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 62,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,667. Kidpik has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.28.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 358.72% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

