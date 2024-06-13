Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Position Lifted by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 215.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $25,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE KNSL traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $385.29. 9,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinsale Capital Group

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.