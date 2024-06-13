Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) CEO Brian M. Strem Acquires 3,000 Shares

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian M. Strem bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ KPRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.84. 99,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($2.16). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

