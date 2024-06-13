Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.14

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.
Klépierre Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44.
Klépierre Company Profile
Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.
