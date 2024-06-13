Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.22 million. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.070-1.170 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry Price Performance
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Korn Ferry
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.