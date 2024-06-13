Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.69.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 9.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 13.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 20.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 14.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

