Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $189.98

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.98 and last traded at $189.97, with a volume of 65321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,255 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 27.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

