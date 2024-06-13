Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2,750.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 260,993 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $61,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after purchasing an additional 424,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,755 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,821,000 after acquiring an additional 483,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $291,045,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,396,000 after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LH traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $196.48. 632,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $188.65 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.85. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,058. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

