Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LIF stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.51. The company had a trading volume of 61,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$28.48 and a 52 week high of C$34.18.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.66 million during the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 96.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

