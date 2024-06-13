Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 781 ($9.95).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.19) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.42) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.19) to GBX 790 ($10.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.51) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRE

Insider Activity

Lancashire Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Philip Broadley purchased 18,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £114,250.17 ($145,486.02). Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 601 ($7.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 606.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 618.13. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 525 ($6.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($8.79). The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 599.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.