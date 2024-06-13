LCX One Day Trading Volume Hits $726,087.26 (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, LCX has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One LCX token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $173.45 million and approximately $726,087.26 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About LCX
LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights.
LCX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
