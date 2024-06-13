LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $43.70. 55,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 264,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

LendingTree Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $575.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 over the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth $327,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 697.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in LendingTree by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

