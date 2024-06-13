Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $280.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $270.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim downgraded Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 3.3 %

LAD opened at $263.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.75. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $231.36 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

