Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 4.9%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 2,237,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,344,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 253,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 86,570 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 327.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

