Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Holdings Cut by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,817 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 147,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,970. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $116.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.89 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

