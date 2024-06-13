Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.48 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.590 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LOVE. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Lovesac Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lovesac stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,085. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $406.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06). Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $72,338.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $72,338.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

